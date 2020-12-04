Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Insider Purchases £25,300 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) insider Peter George bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,054.61).

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $287.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.05. Benchmark Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, and Advanced Animal Nutrition segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostic services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccine components.

