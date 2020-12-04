(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brown-Forman outpaced the industry year to date. The stock received a boost following better-than expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Further, earnings improved year over year driven by strong volume performance as well as cost discipline. The company is capitalizing on the shift in consumption to at-home occasions, with gains in the off-premise and e-premise channels as well as increased demand for spirit-based RTD cocktails. This led to strong underlying sales trends in the United States and developed international markets. However, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the on-premise and Travel Retail channels continued to mar the top line on a year over year basis. Further, its gross margins were largely impacted by higher input coasts and unfavorable mix shifts due to the pandemic.”

BF.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on (BF.B) from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of (BF.B) in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of (BF.B) from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:BF.B opened at $78.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. (BF.B) has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. (BF.B) had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that (BF.B) will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a boost from (BF.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. (BF.B)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

(BF.B) Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

