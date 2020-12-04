BidaskClub Upgrades Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.13.

WLTW opened at $212.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.85. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

