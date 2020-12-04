BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.34. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 75,190 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on BIOL. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.90.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BIOLASE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

