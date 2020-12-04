BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Gap Down to $56.39

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.39, but opened at $51.35. BioTelemetry shares last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 8,486 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

