BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.90. BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 2,725,018 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on BB. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$9.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.61.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$357.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.1701775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$50,848.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,680.20. Also, Director John Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.17, for a total transaction of C$3,442,037.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,225,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,231,530.38.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

