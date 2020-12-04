BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $8.13. BlackBerry shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 817,544 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $33,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 150,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 82,924 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.