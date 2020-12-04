Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 7th (OTCMKTS:BOACU)

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BOACU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 7th. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition had issued 57,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $575,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BOACU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

