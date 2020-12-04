BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.50% of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000.

ITEQ stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $62.46.

