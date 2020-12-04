BMO Capital Markets Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $66.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $1,440,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

