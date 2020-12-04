BMO Capital Markets Boosts CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$35.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. CIBC lowered shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

CAE opened at C$32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.99. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

