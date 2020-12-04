BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $11.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUNMF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lundin Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

