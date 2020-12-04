Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Bodycote stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.07.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

