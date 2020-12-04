Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 715

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 760 ($9.93) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 707.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 626.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.62. Bodycote plc has a 1-year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Bodycote plc (BOY.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Bodycote plc (BOY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 3,000 shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, with a total value of £20,310 ($26,535.15).

About Bodycote plc (BOY.L)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote plc (BOY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote plc (BOY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.