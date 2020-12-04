Bollard Group LLC Has $143.87 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.2% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $143,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,176.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

