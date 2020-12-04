Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Down 35.7% in November

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bonso Electronics International has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

