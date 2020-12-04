Brad Frishberg Sells 7,194 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Stock

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $63,386.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $20.76 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 101.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

