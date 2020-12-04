Braemar Hotels & Resorts to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – B. Riley decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $160.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

