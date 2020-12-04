Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 188,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 141,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.32 price objective for the company.

Get Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,817.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.