Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

BRW opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.69. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $726.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($131,565.19).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

