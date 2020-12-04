Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,357,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,222,030.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 16,345 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $254,491.65.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after buying an additional 872,904 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yext by 81.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 334,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

