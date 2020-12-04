BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.20% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BSIG opened at $19.19 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.