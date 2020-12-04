Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Broadwind stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 million, a P/E ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

