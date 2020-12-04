Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.11. Generac posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus started coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Generac by 21.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $303,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generac by 31.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 34.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $234.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.03.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

