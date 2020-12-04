Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.