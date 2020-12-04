Brokers Issue Forecasts for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BWS Financial raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $57.00 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

