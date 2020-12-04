Brokers Offer Predictions for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.07.

LUN opened at C$10.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.83. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$10.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

