BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.91 price target on the stock.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

