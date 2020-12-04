BWS Financial Drops Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $331.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.92 and a 200 day moving average of $150.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,763.33 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $358.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,995,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,350 shares of company stock worth $41,307,881. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $168,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $827,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

