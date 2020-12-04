Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 56.6% in November

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CGO opened at $14.37 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.