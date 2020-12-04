Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) & Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Critical Analysis

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calavo Growers and Mission Produce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers $1.20 billion 1.05 $36.65 million $3.02 23.58 Mission Produce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calavo Growers has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Produce.

Profitability

This table compares Calavo Growers and Mission Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers -1.31% 10.31% 6.55% Mission Produce N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Calavo Growers and Mission Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mission Produce 0 0 7 0 3.00

Calavo Growers presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Mission Produce has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.64%. Given Mission Produce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than Calavo Growers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Calavo Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Calavo Growers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Mission Produce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG). The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared avocado products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment manufactures and distributes fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, fresh prepared entrÃ©e salads, wraps, sandwiches, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bar and various deli items, meals kits and related components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

