Canaccord Genuity Raises First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$21.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

TSE FM opened at C$19.89 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.