Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. Capstead Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $580.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,960,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,320,000 after purchasing an additional 158,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,878,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 777,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 236,885 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 207,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,312,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

