CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $304,697.12 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,376 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $304,697.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,141,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Langley Steinert sold 23,938 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $595,577.44.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $464,907.52.

On Monday, November 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $275,417.64.

On Friday, November 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $270,135.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $266,653.26.

On Friday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $578,968.08.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $586,763.88.

On Friday, October 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $273,098.32.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $249,484.68.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

