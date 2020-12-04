Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,725

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 1,475.50 ($19.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,732 ($48.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,068.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,039.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

