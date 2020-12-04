Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Carpenter Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

