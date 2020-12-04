Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $471,966.65 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total value of $471,966.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,928.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 2.57. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $252.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.