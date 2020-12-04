Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. Edward Jones began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.70.

CVNA opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $252.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,861 shares of company stock worth $69,272,440 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

