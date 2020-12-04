Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,200 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 644,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CATB opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.13. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CATB. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

