CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBMB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBM Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

