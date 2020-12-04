CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $131.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.24. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

