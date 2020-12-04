Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Down to $26.84

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $24.79. Cellectis shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 449 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cellectis by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.