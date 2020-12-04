Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 760,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

