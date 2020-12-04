Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Update

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 663,778 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 2,393.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 564,524 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 54.4% in the third quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of CHMA opened at $4.41 on Friday. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

