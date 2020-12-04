China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Shares Gap Down to $0.53

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.48. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.47.

About China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.