China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $689.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.54. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. AJO LP raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 101.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

