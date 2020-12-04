Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,084 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,176.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,025.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

