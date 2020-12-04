City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIO. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $412.71 million, a PE ratio of -951.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,998.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 156.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $103,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $899,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.