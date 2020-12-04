Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Down 39.4% in November

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 446,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBLI opened at $2.97 on Friday. Cleveland BioLabs has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

