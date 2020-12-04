Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 4,561,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after buying an additional 1,535,996 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 1,483,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

